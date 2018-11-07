Here is the name of the Governor who has said he will resign if he fails to deliver – Maybe MIKE SONKO and Kiambu’s WAITITU should read this!

08:59

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Wednesday November 7, 2018 - A first term Governor has said that he will leave office if he fails to deliver on his promises.

Speaking to residents of Sachangwan, Kiptuno, Kewangoi, Kiptuno villages in Eldama Ravine Sub-county on Tuesday, Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis assured residents that he remained committed to transforming their lives through development.

"If by 2022 I will not have worked satisfactorily then I will readily leave office and hand over to another person," he said.

The Governor said that cartels were determined to ensure he does not deliver.

The County boss called for support, urging residents to give him time to familiarise and streamline County functions since he had only been in office for a year.

"Some people have already started saying that Governor Kiptis is doing nothing. I want to tell them a leader should be nurtured and supported so that he can get the energy and motivation to deliver” added the Governor.

Kiptis was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket in August 2017 and he is a close friend of Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno