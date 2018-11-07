Here is the name of the Governor who has said he will resign if he fails to deliver – Maybe MIKE SONKO and Kiambu’s WAITITU should read this!

Wednesday November 7, 2018 - A first term Governor has said that he will leave office if he fails to deliver on his promises.





Speaking to residents of Sachangwan, Kiptuno, Kewangoi, Kiptuno villages in Eldama Ravine Sub-county on Tuesday, Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis assured residents that he remained committed to transforming their lives through development.





"If by 2022 I will not have worked satisfactorily then I will readily leave office and hand over to another person," he said.





The Governor said that cartels were determined to ensure he does not deliver.





The County boss called for support, urging residents to give him time to familiarise and streamline County functions since he had only been in office for a year.





"Some people have already started saying that Governor Kiptis is doing nothing. I want to tell them a leader should be nurtured and supported so that he can get the energy and motivation to deliver” added the Governor.





Kiptis was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket in August 2017 and he is a close friend of Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi.



