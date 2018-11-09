HERE is the name of an ex Nairobi county finance boss who hid Sh 77 million in one of his child 's account- This man should be in KAMITI

Friday November 9, 2018

-Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has exposed a former Nairobi county official who transferred

Sh 77 million into his underage child’s account.





Appearing before High Court Judge , Hedwig Ongudi on Thursday ,EACC lawyer Judith Shamalla narrated how former Nairobi county Finance boss , Stephen Osiro accumulated a lot of wealth despite earning a salary of Sh 90,000.





Shamalla also told the Judge that Osiro transferred another Sh 53 million in his wife’s accounts which he could not explain their source.





EACC investigators also learned that his wife is a housewife with no other source of income but had millions of shillings deposited in her account which made them suspect their dealings.





The EACC asked the court to allow them to recover Mr Osiro’s properties worth Sh340 million which it alleged was irregularly acquired through result(s) of economic crime.





Shamalla told the court that investigations had shown that Osiro and his wife Caroline Odhiambo acquired unexplained assets worth Sh318, 637,338.60 between January 2011 and April 2016.





But Osiro through his lawyer PK Mtange contended that the EACC assertions were based on lies and an attempt to cripple him financially.





Mtange asked the court to lift the orders that had frozen their accounts, arguing that the couple was suffering and could not look after their children, who are in school.



