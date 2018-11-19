Here is the man who is financing ALFRED KETER and KUTUNY to diarrhea on RUTO’s mouth – It is all to do with 2022 politics

Monday November 19, 2018 - Soy MP, Caleb Koistany, has accused Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, and his Cherangany counterpart, Joshua Kutuny, of being used by power brokers to soil the name of Deputy President William Ruto.





On Sunday, Keter and Kutuny said Ruto is the ringleader of the maize cartel in the country and asked the Government to investigate him.





Keter further said Ruto has purchased 500,000 acres of land in Congo, Brazaville, and has planted maize which he will later import into Kenya.





However, addressing a Press Conference at Parliament Buildings on Monday, Kositany said Keter and Kutuny are being used by Ruto’s political nemesis with an aim of destroying his presidential bid in 2022.





“We know their masters and we will soon name them. They pretend to be messiahs for the farmers yet they don’t address their issues on the floor of the House," Kositany said.





Kositany’s remarks were echoed by Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, who also said that they will expose power brokers who are behind Keter and Kutuny’s rogue remarks.





KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, who is a political nemesis of Ruto, is said to be the powerbroker behind Keter and Kutuny’s remarks.



