Here is the man who gave RAILA ODINGA the house he stays in at Karen, Nairobi - The old man would be living in Kibera next to his supporters.

Friday November 2, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is among well off Kenyans who live in the posh Karen estate.





The estate hosts a number of internationally acclaimed organizations such as the Giraffe Centre, Karen Blixen Museum and some of the most expensive and elite international schools in the country such as Brookhouse, Banda, Gems Cambridge and Hillcrest.





The ODM leader is among rich Kenyans who live in the affluent suburb.





Raila started living in Karen in early 2000s during the Grand Coalition Government. He was then Minister of Road and Public Works.





While he was a Minister, Raila Odinga developed a close relationship with current Nyeri Senator, Ephraim Maina.





Maina i s the founder and owner of Kirinyaga Construction.





Since Raila Odinga was the man behind road constructions, he gave Kirinyaga Construction a lot of tenders of building roads across the country.





In exchange, Maina who was living in Karen built a house in Muthaiga and gave Raila Odinga his Karen house.





“Maina and Raila Odinga are very close friends even today,” said one ODM lawmaker who requested anonymity.



