Here is the list of criminal cartel members leaking KCSE exams - They have a strong network of parents, teachers and students

Monday November 19, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has busted individuals alleged to be part of the cartel responsible for leaking KCSE examinations even as this year’s exams continue.

According to the police, the organised crime syndicate is led by Vincent Meroka Nyasani, who is at the centre of the investigations.

Nyasani is said to have established an exam leaking racket five years ago with the help of Patrick Irungu, who is claimed to have a wide network of parents, students and teachers.

The probe indicates that Nyasani built his own network and managed to recruit Marvin Awiti to distribute papers on his behalf with Frederick Simba Mageka tasked to run his errands.

“They resorted to recruiting rogue teachers who would open packets before time and share the pictures via WhatsApp where they were all members of the group,” reads the police report.

Here is the list of the cartels in the exam leaking racket;-

Vincent Meroka Nyasani

Patrick Irungu

Marvin Awiti

Fredrick Simba Mageka

Shabaan Omar

Dick Obure Birario

