Here is the lawyer who knew where MUGO wa WAIRIMU was hiding after being exposed for raping female patients! He never informed Flying Squad

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - A renowned criminal lawyer in the city has revealed that he knew where doctor fake, Mugo Wa Wairimu, was hiding after police launched his manhunt two weeks ago.





Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Wednesday, lawyer Cliff Ombeta revealed that he was in constant communication with Mugo wa Wairimu who is accused of raping and sedating female patients in some of his clinics in Kayole Estate in Nairobi.





Ombeta told journalists that Mugo offered him Sh 1 million in cash to represent him in court but he refused because he was not happy with what he was doing to women.





“Being a man also with a daughter, I can say that I do not want to continue with the matter anymore,” Ombeta said.





However, the lawyer said he could not share the information with police because it was not his responsibility.



