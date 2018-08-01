Here is the full list of all Government Accountants who passed the vetting as ordered by UHURU - If your name is not here, wee ni mwizi kama naniii

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has released the list of all its accountants who passed the recent vetting process as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The President had ordered State officials to undergo fresh vetting and take polygraph tests to determine their suitability and integrity in a bid to stem out corruption in Ministries and Government parastatals.





The Government, through a letter signed by Treasury Permanent Secretary PS, Kamau Thugge, on November 7, redeployed heads of accounting units and their deputies to various department.





Here is the full list of those deployed as heads of accounting and deputies in various Ministries:





John Bogonko, State Department for Shipping and Maritime affairs

Deputy, Francis Ominde





James Baraka, State Department for Housing and Urban Development

Deputy, Daniel Kinuthia





Samuel Kungu, State Department for Public works

Deputy, Michael Ngolo





Agnes Waweru, State Department of Water and Sanitation

Deputy, Wyclife Ojukwu





Penninah Njuguna, State Department of Environment and Forestry

Deputy, Bibian Achieng’





Mary Wanyonyi, Ministry of Lands and Physical planning

Deputy, Jane W Mburu





Joseph Mwangi, State Department for Information Communication Technology and Innovation

Deputy, Constatine Mwikamba





Samson Ogalo, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunication

Deputy, Maragret Ngangu





Christobel Musyoka, State Department for Sports Development

Deputy, Evans Ombiro





Paul Kimani State Department for Heritage

Deputy Anne Njoki





Moses Gitari, State Department for energy

Deputy, Jeddidah Njambara





Zuena Zainabu, State Department for Livestock

Deputy, Penninah Ndirangu





Joyce Mutugi, State Department for Crop Development

Deputy, Francis Mukami





James W Thuita, State Department for Fisheries Aquaculture and Blue Economy

Deputy Henry Ondara.





James Karori State Department for Interior

Deputy Monica Ndua





Nelson Osioru State Department for Correctional Services

Deputy Daniel Mwangi





Loice Kibicho, State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services

Deputy, Joseph Kibanga





Lucy Kamau, State Department for Devolution

Deputy, Johnstone Kunani





Irene Mbogo, State Department for Devolution and ASAL

Deputy, Joseph Oyamo





Joseph Nyamora, State Department for Vocational and Technical Training

Deputy, John Macharia





Johnson Njuguna, Ministry Defence

Deputy, Electina Wanyonyi





James Kirwa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Deputy, Tom Dhine





Robert Asumani, State Department for University Education

Deputy, Catherine Kamiri





Emilio Mukira, State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education

Deputy, Rosaline Wairagu





Veronica Kamau, State Department for Planning

Deputy, James Mungai





James M Sakwa, State Department for Post Training and Skills Development

Deputy, Jasper Ngai





Emmanuel Ouya, State Department for Infrastucture

Deputy, Hezron Macharia





Priscilla Karanja, State Department for Transport

Deputy, Henry Mobegi





Phoebe Ndonye, Ministry of Health

Deputy, John Kiraita



