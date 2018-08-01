Here is the full list of all Government Accountants who passed the vetting as ordered by UHURU - If your name is not here, wee ni mwizi kama naniii

Here is the full list of all Government Accountants who passed the vetting as ordered by UHURU - If your name is not here, wee ni mwizi kama naniiiNews 05:15
Tuesday November 13, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has released the list of all its accountants who passed the recent vetting process as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The President had ordered State officials to undergo fresh vetting and take polygraph tests to determine their suitability and integrity in a bid to stem out corruption in Ministries and Government parastatals.
The Government, through a letter signed by Treasury Permanent Secretary PS, Kamau Thugge, on November 7, redeployed heads of accounting units and their deputies to various department.
Here is the full list of those deployed as heads of accounting and deputies in various Ministries:
John Bogonko, State Department for Shipping and Maritime affairs
Deputy, Francis Ominde
James Baraka, State Department for Housing and Urban Development
Deputy, Daniel Kinuthia
Samuel Kungu, State Department for Public works
Deputy, Michael Ngolo
Agnes Waweru, State Department of Water and Sanitation
Deputy, Wyclife Ojukwu
Penninah Njuguna, State Department of Environment and Forestry
Deputy, Bibian Achieng’
Mary Wanyonyi, Ministry of Lands and Physical planning
Deputy, Jane W Mburu
Joseph Mwangi, State Department for Information Communication Technology and Innovation
Deputy, Constatine Mwikamba
Samson Ogalo, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunication
Deputy, Maragret Ngangu
Christobel Musyoka, State Department for Sports Development
Deputy, Evans Ombiro
Paul Kimani State Department for Heritage
Deputy Anne Njoki
Moses Gitari, State Department for energy
Deputy, Jeddidah Njambara
Zuena Zainabu, State Department for Livestock
Deputy, Penninah Ndirangu
Joyce Mutugi, State Department for Crop Development
Deputy, Francis Mukami
James W Thuita, State Department for Fisheries Aquaculture and Blue Economy
Deputy Henry Ondara.
James Karori State Department for Interior
Deputy Monica Ndua
Nelson Osioru State Department for Correctional Services
Deputy Daniel Mwangi
Loice Kibicho, State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services
Deputy, Joseph Kibanga
Lucy Kamau, State Department for Devolution
Deputy, Johnstone Kunani
Irene Mbogo, State Department for Devolution and ASAL
Deputy, Joseph Oyamo
Joseph Nyamora, State Department for Vocational and Technical Training
Deputy, John Macharia
Johnson Njuguna, Ministry Defence
Deputy, Electina Wanyonyi
James Kirwa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Deputy, Tom Dhine
Robert Asumani, State Department for University Education
Deputy, Catherine Kamiri
Emilio Mukira, State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education
Deputy, Rosaline Wairagu
Veronica Kamau, State Department for Planning
Deputy, James Mungai
James M Sakwa, State Department for Post Training and Skills Development
Deputy, Jasper Ngai
Emmanuel Ouya, State Department for Infrastucture
Deputy, Hezron Macharia
Priscilla Karanja, State Department for Transport
Deputy, Henry Mobegi
Phoebe Ndonye, Ministry of Health
Deputy, John Kiraita
