Here is former President MOI’s choice for 2022 presidential race – some people may hug a transformer

Thursday November 1, 2018

-KANU chairman and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has revealed the name of a presidential candidate whom his father, retired President Daniel Moi, wants him to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta once he retires in 2022.





Speaking in Homa Bay County during a fundraiser, Moi said the former President wants National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to succeed Uhuru in 2022.





He said he is ready to work with Raila Odinga in 2022 to accomplish his father‘s wish and said he has a father 's blessing in working with opposition deity.





Moi also said his father was very happy with Raila Odinga‘s decision of meeting Uhuru at Harambee House on March 9th where they agreed to unify all Kenyans and deliver all Kenyans to the promised land.





“After the handshake, Raila and I are one thing. The friendship between my father and him will continue. We will work together to lay a roadmap to get to Canaan,” Moi said.





Gideon Moi’s political pronouncement is a big blow to Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022, since he was hoping that the senior Moi will endorse him because they come from the same region.



