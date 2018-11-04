Here is exactly why MITHINKA LINTURI wanted to kill his lover, MARY KEITTANY - Should both of them be investigated for murder like OBADO

Sunday November 4, 2018 - Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to explain why he threatened his wife, Mary Keittany, with a pistol on Tuesday this week.





Keittany, who is a former employee of Deputy President William Ruto, reported the incident at Gigiri Police Station and claimed that the lawmaker threatened to shoot him after she questioned him about the death of their maid, Edith Kananu, last month.





She told police that she asked the lawmaker about the death of the maid and the MP threatened to shoot her.





Kananu, who was taking care of the lawmaker’s house in Meru, is said to have shared a meal with Linturi, who thereafter left for Nairobi.





Moments after his departure, Kananu began complaining of a severe headache before collapsing and dying about two hours later.





Kananu has so far been buried and there was no post mortem conducted to establish what killer her.



