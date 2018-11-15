Here is exactly where quack doctor MUGO wa WAIRIMU was arrested right at Nairobi’s Central Business District! He was not in Gachie

Thursday November 15, 2018 - On Tuesday evening, detectives from Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) arrested fake doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu, who has been on the run for two weeks.





Mugo, who is accused of sedating and raping female patients in many of his clinics in Kayole, has been lying low at a hideout in Nairobi before Flying Squad pounced on him.





The detectives arrested him outside Utalii House where he was buying a T-Shirt and some shoes.





Mugo will be detained for 10 days at Pangani Police Station, as investigations continue.





The officers requested the courts yesterday to hold him for two weeks, but Senior Resident Magistrate, Ben Nzakyon, gave them 10 days.





They said Mugo is being investigated for illegal medical practice and obtaining money by false pretences.





The officers said he carried out an illegal operation on November 3rd at Millan Health International in Kayole, Nairobi.





The fake doctor said he was disadvantaged because he had no lawyer.





He said he was also assaulted on Tuesday after he was arrested.





Nzakyon directed him to lodge a complaint with the police.





The Magistrate also directed that he be taken for treatment.



