Here is exactly what they discussed as RUTO hosted UHURU and RAILA ODINGA at his Karen house after attending JANE KIANO’s burial mass

Sunday November 4, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, at his Karen residence, Nairobi, on Friday afternoon.





The Head of State and Ruto met alone for about an hour before Raila joined them.





The three held discussions for 30 minutes as they had lunch.





They all arrived in official convoys but their aides and security officials were kept away from the meeting.





Only Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, was in the meeting.





It was the first time that Ruto formally hosted Uhuru and Raila since the March 9th handshake, which reset the political relationship between the two.





The three had come from the memorial service of former Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson, Jane Kiano, at St Francis ACK Church in Karen.





During the service, Raila distanced himself and Uhuru from the dynasty tag.





“Jomo Kenyatta was a son of a pauper. He struggled [and] was detained by the colonialists for all those years. Because of that, you cannot say Uhuru is part of a dynasty,” Raila said.





“Odinga, son of Raila, was just a pauper. You would say he was just a hustler. You cannot, therefore, say that Raila is a product of a dynasty,” Raila added



