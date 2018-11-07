Here is the chilling footage of daring thugs robbing an M-PESA shop in Nairobi in broad daylight! (WATCH)

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 -

This shocking footage of two daring thugs casually robbing an M-PESA shop in Nairobi in broad daylight has shaken many to the core.





From the chilling footage, the thugs are seen in the shop brandishing pistols.





They took the cash and other items of value as attendant watched in shock before they walked out like nothing happened.





Unsuspecting customers who came to the shop were also robbed at gun point.





This shows how criminal elements have become so daring and the M-Pesa shops and Bank agents’ cafes are the prime target.





Watch the shocking video below.