Here is the brave man who will be RAILA ODINGA‘s running mate in 2022 – KALONZO, MUDAVADI and WETANGULA are not in his equation.

Thursday November 1, 2018

Tiaty MP, William Kamket, has revealed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga is secretly putting up a formidable team that will assist him in vying for the presidency in 2022.





In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies, Kamket revealed that Raila Odinga has approached KANU chairman, Gideon Moi in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





“The partnership between Raila and Gideon is real. It will be dynasties versus hustlers,” Mr Kamket, who has been leading an onslaught against Deputy President William Ruto said.





He added that the pact between Mr Moi and Mr Odinga was no longer a secret.





Also KANU secretary general, Nick Salat said their chairman would be making more tours to Mr Odinga’s turf to solidify what was a warm reception in Homa Bay ahead of the 2022 General Election.





Salat, who is Gideon acolyte, said the partnership between Mr Moi and Mr Odinga would deliver the country to the promised “Canaan”.





“Anybody not walking with Raila is lost. Those who think he will retire from politics because of his new appointment at the African Union only fear him and his influence. He is an enigma and Kenya is still dear to him,” Salat said.



