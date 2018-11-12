Here is BABU OWINO’s emotional letter to YOWERI MUSEVENI after he banned him from ever setting foot in Uganda – This chap has balls of steel.

Monday November 12, 2018 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has penned a long letter to Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Museveni, after he banned him from visiting Uganda.





Last week, Uganda’s Interior Ministry wrote to Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs notifying them that Babu Owino has been banned from visiting Uganda.





The flamboyant lawmaker has since written a very moving letter addressed to the Ugandan authorities after they banned him from their country.





Here is the letter.





STATEMENT BY COMRADE BABU OWINO ON UGANDA TRAVEL BAN; I WILL NOT BE SILENCED!





I am in receipt of official communication from the Minister for Internal Affairs for Uganda General Haji Abubakar seeking to ban my travel to Uganda without special clearance from his office.





This draconian veto came just ahead of my trip to Kampala to attend the Kyalenga Festival yesterday. It is a backward and authoritarian response to my unequivocal support for Honorable Robert Kyagulanyi and the young people of Uganda against the tyranny of President Yoweri Museveni.





Honorable Bobi Wine and I remain brothers in ideology and no amount of intimidation will stop us from working together to liberate the people of Africa! I wish to categorically state that General Haji’s ban will not deter me from agitating for greater democratic space in Uganda, Kenya and indeed, the entire continent. I will not falter in my pursuit for respect for human rights and the meaningful involvement of the youth in our nations’ affairs.





The arc of the moral universe may be long but it always bends towards justice. President Museveni must know that nothing lasts forever. He has overstayed his welcome and soon, the popular wishes of the Ugandan people will outweigh his use of force and violence.





I urge the youth in Uganda not to be discouraged from this minor set back, I will come to Uganda whether the guy is alive or dead. We will overcome!





Signed and dated,





Comrade Babu Owino,





MP, Embakasi East and Leader, Youth For Africa Movement





Sunday, November 11, 2018.





END OF LETTER



