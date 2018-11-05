Here is the amount of money RUTO gave a poor woman after taking tea and mandazi in her KIBANDA- God bless him!

Monday November 5, 2018

-I

f there is one politician in Kenya who knows how to reach the masses from ground level, then it has to be Deputy President William Ruto.





On Sunday during a series of rallies in Kakamega county , Ruto made a stop over at Shianda Market in Mumias, where he seamlessly integrated with the popular culture in the area.





Ruto alongside Senate speaker Ken Lusaka and other dignitaries visited a popular kiosk where they treated themselves to a cup of tea.





Not only did Ruto enjoy a cup of tea, but he also showed full faith in the hotel owner, Susan Mugasia by complementing his chapatis.





Now former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale has revealed the amount of money that Ruto paid Mrs Mugasia after he visited her Kibanda.





“ Yesterday a lucky Susan Mugasia served tea worth Sh 250/- to ⁦ @WilliamsRuto ⁩ & these VIPs at her kiosk at Shianda market in Kakamega. The Deputy President gave her Sh 100,000/- en told her to keep change! ,” Khalwale wrote.



