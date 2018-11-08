Here are the names of State House hyenas who pissed off ALIKO DANGOTE from investing Sh 100 billion in Kenya – UHURU should read this!!

06:45

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Thursday November 8, 2018 - Early this year, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, revealed why he stopped investing in Kenya despite putting aside Sh 100 billion to put up a cement factory in East Africa’s biggest economy.

Instead, Dangote went to Ethiopia where he invested Sh 120 billion and built the country’s biggest cement maker which is exporting cement to Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and Middle East.

According to Citizen TV journalist, Jeff Koinange, Dangote’s initial plan was to set up the factory in Kenya but he was frustrated by senior Government officials who demanded huge bribes.

Sources said CS, Aden Mohamed, and some rogue officers from the Office of the President were demanding a kick back of Sh 800 million to allow Ndangote open a cement factory in Kenya.

When Dangote heard about the story of kickbacks, he shelved his idea and went to invest in Ethiopia.

It is not clear whether President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, were aware on why Dangote pulled out of investing in Kenya!

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno