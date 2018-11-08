Here are the names of State House hyenas who pissed off ALIKO DANGOTE from investing Sh 100 billion in Kenya – UHURU should read this!!

Thursday November 8, 2018 - Early this year, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, revealed why he stopped investing in Kenya despite putting aside Sh 100 billion to put up a cement factory in East Africa’s biggest economy.





Instead, Dangote went to Ethiopia where he invested Sh 120 billion and built the country’s biggest cement maker which is exporting cement to Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and Middle East.





According to Citizen TV journalist, Jeff Koinange, Dangote’s initial plan was to set up the factory in Kenya but he was frustrated by senior Government officials who demanded huge bribes.





Sources said CS, Aden Mohamed, and some rogue officers from the Office of the President were demanding a kick back of Sh 800 million to allow Ndangote open a cement factory in Kenya.





When Dangote heard about the story of kickbacks, he shelved his idea and went to invest in Ethiopia.





It is not clear whether President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, were aware on why Dangote pulled out of investing in Kenya!



