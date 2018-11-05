Here is the list of 26 companies that UHURU and RUTO are selling to finance current budget – Things are getting worse!!

Monday November 5, 2018-

The Kenya Government has approved sale of 26 state-owned corporations to raise funds to support the budget.





In the announcement the government tasked the Kenya privatisation Commission to sell 26 poorly performing state corporations to cut down government spending.





By privatisation, it means the government loses its dominant control or famous (50% shareholding.





Here is the list of 26 state corporations that will be sold to finance the current budget.





1. National Bank of Kenya



2. Consolidated Bank of Kenya



3. Kenya Meat Commission



4. Development Bank of Kenya



5. East African Portland Cement



6. Kengen



7. Kenya Pipeline Corporation



8. Kenya Ports Authority





Five sugar millers



9. Chemilil.



10. Sony.



11. Nzoia.



12. Miwani.



13. Muhoroni.





Others are



14. Agrochemical and Food Corporation.



15. New Kenya Co-operative Creameries.



16. Numerical Machining Complex 17. Isolated Power stations,

hotels such as:



18. Kabarnet Hotel'.



19. Mt Elgon Lodge Ltd.



20. Golf Hotel Ltd.



21. Sunset Hotel Ltd .



22. Kenya Safari Lodges and Hotels Ltd).





Also targetted are: Kenya Tourism Development Corporation-associated companies, which include:



23. International Hotels Kenya Ltd.



24. Kenya Hotels Properties Ltd.



25. Mountain Lodge Ltd and



26. Ark Ltd.



