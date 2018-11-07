Here are characteristics of Kenyan LADIES from different tribes, KAMBA Women are no go zone and here’s the reason.

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 - Here’s something interesting to brighten up your day.

Ladies from different Kenyan tribes have different characteristics.





We all know that Kikuyu ladies are business-minded with pretty faces but when it comes to sex, they are very lazy.





They are also bad cooks.





For Kamba ladies, they have sweet nunus lakini umalaya ndio zao.





They dish out their flesh to anything in a trouser.





Luyha, Kisii, Kalejin and other ladies also have different characteristics.





Read this interesting post to know the characteristics of ladies from different Kenyan tribes.