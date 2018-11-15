He should rot in jail! Socialite lawyer CORAZON KWAMBOKA ‘prosecutes’ rape doctor MUGO wa WAIRIMU (READ)

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - Curvy socialite, Corazon Kwamboka, has given her two cents on controversial rape doctor, James Mugo Ndichu alias Mugo wa Wairimu.





Corazon, who is also an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, condemns Mugo for taking advantage of unsuspecting Kenyans who visit his clinics and wants him to face the full force of the law.





He was first arrested in 2015 and charged with various offences linked to operating an illegal clinic in Githurai 44, Nairobi.





Last week, NTV ran an investigative story showing that Mugo wa Wairimu had resumed running an illegal clinic, this time in Kayole.





Read Corazon’s post below.





“ First I want to extend my sympathy to every woman who has been through such ordeals. No woman deserves to be raped, but even worse to be raped or taken advantage of by a doctor, someone you trusted to act in your best interest at your most vulnerable time.





“I am not here to condemn or judge you for procuring an abortion, I don’t know your story. I’m here to condemn this quack for putting his patients at risk, by doing medical procedures without due diligence and when high as a giraffes ass, and afterwards overcharging and raping women amidst the trauma they just underwent.



“Lately, I’ve been to one doctors office to another (gynecologist). When you go to a doctor’s office, you think this is your safe space, and to be sexually assaulted when under the influence of the anesthesia is beyond sick.



“In 2015, this quack could not be charged with rape for lack of forensic. This time I hope the relevant government agencies will do thorough and proper investigation, and our courts will not slack either in order to protect us once and for all against the devious MUGO wa WAIRIMU.



