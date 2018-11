He should rot in jail! Socialite lawyer CORAZON KWAMBOKA ‘prosecutes’ rape doctor MUGO wa WAIRIMU (READ)

“I am not here to condemn or judge you for procuring an abortion, I don’t know your story. I’m here to condemn this quack for putting his patients at risk, by doing medical procedures without due diligence and when high as a giraffes ass, and afterwards overcharging and raping women amidst the trauma they just underwent.





“Lately, I’ve been to one doctors office to another (gynecologist). When you go to a doctor’s office, you think this is your safe space, and to be sexually assaulted when under the influence of the anesthesia is beyond sick.



“In 2015, this quack could not be charged with rape for lack of forensic. This time I hope the relevant government agencies will do thorough and proper investigation, and our courts will not slack either in order to protect us once and for all against the devious MUGO wa WAIRIMU.