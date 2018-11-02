He is lying, he beat up the LADY like a dog and accused her of being high on cocaine - WILLY PAUL accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

Friday, November 2, 2018 - A few days ago, a video of Willy Paul beating up a lady at his residence in Syokimau surfaced online.





The gospel singer, who thrives in controversies, downplayed the video and alleged that it was a scripted scene from a reality show he is shooting.





But one of Willy Paul’s neighbours claims that he is lying to cover up his tainted image.





According to the neighbour, the scandalous gospel singer was beating up a lady believed to be his girlfriend and accusing her of being high on cocaine.





“That cannot be a reality show. You can't beat up someone like that then come out saying you are shooting a reality show. First of all, there were no cameras, no cast crew and the like. That was just pure violence.





It was the first time he was fighting outside his house, but he has been fighting in his house." He said.





“I tried to separate them. The lady was trying to call someone. That was when he took her phone and destroyed it. According to some friends I asked, they said Willy Paul was claiming the lady was high on cocaine, which I think was only a way to cover up the whole issue. I can't be sure if the lady was his real girlfriend since so many people come and leave his premises” the neighbour who witnessed the drama added.



