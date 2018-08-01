Has MURKOMEN dumped RUTO for UHURU’s new errand boy, KALONZO, in the 2022 Presidential race? See what he said that shocked Rift Valley

Monday November 12, 2018 - Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, voiced the possibility of him supporting Wiper Party leader, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, for the Presidency instead of Deputy President William Ruto.





Addressing the public during a recent event, the Senate Majority Leader indicated that Kalonzo's political future is still bright and he might even support him for President in 2022.





"Kalonzo Musyoka is my friend.”





“Even within Jubilee circles, it is known that Kalonzo is my personal friend,” Murkomen said.





"I want to announce it here that safari ya Kalonzo haijaishia hapo. Bado mbele kuna nafasi nzuri kwake





“(Let me make it clear that Kalonzo's political journey did not end with him being a Vice President. He has a better opportunity going forward)," he added.





Murkomen further noted that as part of the ' Building Bridges to a New Kenyan Nation ' initiative, everyone, including Kalonzo, should have an equal chance of rising to the Presidency.





"We want to build a nation where everyone has a chance to be empowered and attain their potential.”





"Each one must have an equal chance to serve in this great republic without being questioned who is your father or where do you come from," he noted.





Murkomen’s remarks have unsettled Rift Valley, considering that he has been an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and it will be interesting to see the political unfolding in the coming days.



