Has MONICA KIMANI’s ghost started haunting Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE’s lover, JOSEPH IRUNGU aka Jowie? See what happened to him on Monday

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, the man who murdered businesswoman Monica Kimani in cold blood, was treated at Kenyatta National Hospital on Monday before being released back to the Industrial Area Remand Prison.





According to sources, Jowie was taken ill on Monday and was rushed to the hospital under tight security and was later seen making rounds in the hospital’s corridors.





Those who saw him said that he was dressed in a grey prison uniform.





It is not clear what Jowie was suffering from or whether his self-inflicted wound has worsened prompting officers at the remand prison to take him to the medical facility.





Jowie had asked the court to release him on bail to seek medication for a gunshot wound on his left shoulder.





He shot himself to confuse the police after killing Monica Kimani at her apartment in Kilimani.



