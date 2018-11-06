Harusi Tunayo! KTN news anchor, BEN KITILI, set to wed his long-time fiancé, AMINA (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - KTN Senior Political Affairs Reporter, Ben Kitili, is set to wed his long-time fiancé, Amina Mude, before the end of the year.





Ben and Amina have been co-habiting for a while now and are blessed with a beautiful 4-year old daughter, Ruby Iman Nzembi Kitili.





The bride to be confirmed the wedding is around the corner after her friends treated her to a surprise bridal shower.





Amina shared photos from the bridal shower with the caption:





“I was caught unawares yet again, this time round for my bridal shower. To my girls, thank you so much for the surprise, for the love and laughter we had. God bless you and yeeeeeeees Harusi tunayo,”





See photos from Amina’s bridal shower below.