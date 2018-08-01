Graduate Trainees Opportunities in Kenya

Are you interested in kick starting your career in the logistics industry?

Are you ambitious, go getter and focused individual?

We are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals for our Graduate Trainee Program who will be attached in the different departments within the organization.

Requirements for the Graduate Trainee Program

· Recent university graduates from recognized institutions with a minimum of Second class honours degree. Preferably in

· BSC Procurement and Contract Management

· BSC Supply Chain Management (option: Clearing and Forwarding, Shipping/Marine Management, Transport and Logistics)

· BSC Logistics and Fleet Management

· BCOM-Business Related course- with diploma in clearing and forwarding

The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;

Proven passion/ interest in the logistics field, relevant internships or attachments will be added advantage

Possession of excellent written & verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are interested in working in a leading logistics company and are passionate about pursuing a career in the logistics industry, please submit your application with a detailed curriculum vita, stating your qualifications and achievements and the names & addresses of three referees, together with copies of your academic and professional certificates and testimonials to careers@hrmconnection.com on or before 16th November 2018.