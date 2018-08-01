Governor OKOTH OBADO‘s family blames RUTO over his arrest- It is a political witch hunt by the dynasties because he has dismantled them

Friday November 16, 2018 - The family of Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, has blamed Deputy President William Ruto over the woes facing.





On Wednesday, Obado was arrested to face charges of illegal possession of firearms.





The family spokesman, Samuel Odhiambo, claimed that Obado’s arrest is a political witch hunt intended to derail the Governor’s rising political star especially following his association with DP.





Obado was picked up from the basement of Hilton Hotel where he had gone to attend an investment forum together with other leaders including Ruto.





"The recent raid by EACC on his Nairobi and Migori homes, and the subsequent arrest raise more questions than answers, and support the argument that the Governor’s tribulations are political," Odhiambo said.





The Governor was arraigned at Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi on Thursday, and was later driven to Gigiri Police Station.





Separately, Obado is facing charges relating to murder of his ex-lover Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby.



