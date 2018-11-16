GOVERNOR OBADO out on a Sh 500,000 bond – Did he bribe Kibera magistrate JOYCE GANDANI

Friday November 16, 2018 -Embattled Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, has been released on a cash bail of Sh 200,000 or a bond of Sh500, 000.





In a ruling delivered by Kibera Magistrate, Joyce Gandani on Friday, the Magistrate denied prosecutor’s request to detain Obado for 15 days saying it is against his constitutional rights.





Gandani also said Obado is not a flight risk and was unlikely to interfere with known witnesses.





“The officers who are said to have recovered the weapons are from the EACC and there is very remote possibility that Obado will be able to influence these officers,” she ruled.





Obado was arrested on Wednesday after 8 pistols were found in his homes in Nairobi and Migori.





In his explanation, Obado said the guns belong to his security detail and claimed one of the gun belonged to a thug who dropped it when stealing in his Migori home.





Separately, Obado is facing charges relating to murder of his ex-lover Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby.