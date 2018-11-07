Governor MIKE SONKO has failed the City-Senator SAKAJA says as he questions him about the 32 billion he was given

Wednesday November 7, 2018 -Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has decried the ever increasing cases on fire outbreak in the populous Gikomba market as witnessed on Wednesday morning.





Speaking early on Wednesday, Sakaja blamed Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko for failing the city in terms of fire response.





"Fire response has greatly increased but there is no sustainability of their efforts from the County Government," Sakaja stated.





He noted that despite the Sh32 billion allocated to Sonko, disaster management in Nairobi is still wanting.





“Nairobi ina bilioni 32, lakini hakuna inayotengewa kwa kuzima moto na kuwafaidi walioathiriwa na moto (Out of the Ksh32 billion, nothing has been set aside to firefighting or to compensate the victims).”





"There are things that cause fire incidents at Gikomba; First, it is about land dispute given that Gikomba sits on public land.





"Secondly, its lack of insurance and lastly, the traders know the kind of games played there," he concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



