Governor JOHO can be a bully and tribal sometimes! See what he is doing to this man from Mt. Kenya living in Mombasa

04:51

Thursday November 8, 2018-Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is on the spot for mistreating ‘outsiders’ in his county.

This is after a man from Mt. Kenya doing business in Mombasa accused Joho of frustrating him and his business.

John Mburu, a murram excavator in Kashani, Kisauni Sub-County, accused Joho of undermining his investment efforts in Mombasa.

According to Mburu, Mombasa County Government had banned murram harvesting, but Joho has allowed his proxies to continue with the business.

“I have learnt that other excavators are going on with their operation.”

“I am reliably informed that there is a case of conflict of interests in the ongoing business,” said Mburu.

However, Joho’s Spokesman, Richard Chacha, dismissed Mburu, saying the Governor is not in the business of excavating murram.

“First, it is not true that there is a business going on that is linked to the Governor.”

“If there is a ban, then it affects everyone, including the Governor; so if anyone is operating there, he is doing it illegally,” Chacha said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

