Gospel singer Size 8 opens up on how embattled Citizen TV journalist JACQUE MARIBE helped her in high school.

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

- Gospel singer, Size 8 and beleaguered Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, went to the same high school-State House Girls, Nairobi.



Life was tough for the ‘Afadhali Yesu’ singer who came from a humble family but Maribe was there for her.





Speaking during an interview with a local TV, Size 8 revealed how Maribe would give her half of her shopp ing.





“In high school, Jacque Maribe was really there for me, yeye ndiye alikuwa ananibuyia sanitary towels,” she said.





“She used to come with shopping and split it into two, she would even give me pads.





"So when I see my face on the packet of pads as the brand ambassador of Softcare pads, I testify because my life is evidence that it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do.





God can do exceedingly and abundantly above all you can ever ask, think or imagine.”

Size 8 was born in Maringo Estate in Nairobi and got a scholarship at State House Girls and Maribe was her dorm mate.





“Growing up was so hard for me because unlike most girls nowadays who are provided with sanitary towels by their parents, I did not have them. I used to have a very heavy flow but could not purchase more than one packet to sustain me,” she said.



