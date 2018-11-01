Good news for Nairobians as EU gives SONKO a whopping Sh5 billion to resuscitate the stalled BRT project and buy new buses

Thursday November 1, 2018 -The European Union (EU) has pledged to grant Kenya a whopping Ksh5 billion for the resuscitation of Nairobi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2015.

The BRT project had stalled due to lack of funds to acquire the high capacity buses necessary to ease Nairobi City traffic .

According to the value of the project, Nairobi County had budgeted for Ksh9.6 billion with 7 billion meant to get the necessary infrastructure into place while the rest was set aside for acquiring the buses.

Speaking during the celebration to mark World Cities Day in Eastleigh yesterday, EU Ambassador to Kenya, Stefano Dejak , revealed that the funds would be used to build the supporting infrastructure for a period of three years.





"The one thing that Nairobi needs is to have an effective BRT system.”





“ That is why EU has invested a Ksh5 billion grant to make sure you the people of Nairobi will have an effective, safe, not polluting, not jamming, bus transport system," stated Mr. Dejak.





On his part, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko promised to ensure that the project is carried on as planned in order to meet the planned deadlines .



