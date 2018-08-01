Give MCAs their money or else you are fired - Senate now orders Machakos Governor ALFRED MUTUA after he withheld County salaries

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has been ordered by the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) to release salaries of Members of County Assembly with immediate effect.





Mutua is embroiled in a protracted dispute with MCAs with the tussle leading to him denying the MCAs their October salaries.





The Machakos Governor ordered his Finance Minister not to disburse the MCAs’ salaries, accusing them of failing to approve the County Integrated Development Plan .





“The members of the County Assembly who are fighting me approved their own salaries but failed to approve money for development.”





“I have said they should also not get their salaries if they will not approve money for development,” Mutua stated.





However, the committee has accused Governor Mutua of frustrating the Assembly for impeaching his Deputy Governor, Eng. Francis Maliti, saying he should reinstate the salaries or else he might risk an impeachment.



