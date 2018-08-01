GIDEON MOI visits Migori Woman Representative after the horrific road crash following RUTO’s visit to Migori where he met OKOTH OBADO

Wednesday November 7, 2018 - Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has visited Migori Woman Representative, Pamela Odhiambo, who is admitted at Nairobi Hospital following a road accident which claimed the life of her bodyguard.

Gideon, who was in the company of Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, Tiaty MP, William Kamket, among others, visited and spent some time with Odhiambo who was calmly lying on a hospital bed where she is recovering.

“She got involved in an accident while on her way to attend a women's fundraiser in Homa Bay town where Gideon was the Chief Guest," read a statement from Moi's Press Secretary Alex Kiprotich.

Moi’s visit to Odhiambo comes barely two days after Deputy President William Ruto visited Migori County where he met the embattled Governor, Okoth Obado, and people are already reading politics into the Senator’s move.

