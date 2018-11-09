Ghasia takataka nyinyi! This guy over-powered rogue Kanjus in Westlands and left them with an egg on their faces(VIDEO).

Friday, November 9, 2018

-Rogue Nairobi city council officers are fond of harassing and intimidating innocent motorists but they learnt it the hard way when they met a man who knows his rights.





The law dictates that any motorist in Nairobi can park anywhere past 4PM.





But these rogue city council askaris wanted to arrest this motorist despite the fact that it was past 4PM.





He however stood his ground, leaving the rogue kanjus with an egg on their faces.





The motorist shared the video saying this.