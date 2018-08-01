Fury as UHURU KENYATTA ‘borrows’ another 520 billion from European Union to finance his Big Four Agenda - Prepare to pay the loan in handcuffs

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - The European Union (EU) has advanced Kenya Ksh.520 billion in loans and grants over the next five years.





The money will be used to finance and support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.





According to the EU Ambassador to Kenya, Stefano Dejak, Phase 1 brought together 10 EU countries to coordinate debt in Kenya from 2014 to 2018.





The second phase will be to support the Big Four Agenda with 12 countries contributing directly to strategy, even those who have no active cooperation.





The monies will be channeled to four key areas with infrastructure taking the largest portion at Ksh.270 billion shillings where focus will be on energy, water transport and housing infrastructure. Employment creation will receive Ksh.104 billion.





The EU will fund Uhuru in the fight against corruption to the tune of Sh61.9 billion.





And in a bid to beef up food security, the Union will lend Kenya Ksh.44.7 billion for resilience building.



