Fury as High Court bars EACC and DPP from investigating KIDERO’s looted billions and properties-UHURU will be very bitter

Thursday November 1, 2018 -The war against corruption has been dealt a severe blow after High Court temporarily barred the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from investigating former Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero.





In his ruling, Judge Hedwig Ong’udi issued the restraining orders barring the EACC from further searching or evaluating Evans Kidero’s properties and billions that he has pending a ruling on the matter on Tuesday next week.





“The respondents to put on hold any further search or investigations pending the ruling on 6th of November,” the court directed.





In his plea, Kidero claimed that he has right to privacy and accused EACC of infringing on that right when they raided his home and searched his other properties and those of his wife and children.





He further noted that since he exited politics, he has been on the receiving end of threats, attacks, harassment, witch-hunt and intimidation by the EACC and DPP.





President Uhuru Kenyatta, through EACC, DPP and DCI, has led the fight against corruption and has vowed to end the vice once and for all.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







