Fundraising for a wedding is the stupidiest thing a man can ever do-Here’s a message to Ex-NTV’s anchor LABAN CLIFF ONSERIO.

A woman should not allow her man to call a fundraiser so he can wed her. It is disrespectful to you... and you should leave that sorry ass. It is one day; he should be able to handle one day with 200 people taking breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. But if he insists on the harambee then goes ahead with it, and you don't leave him, you have the right cheat on him every two years of your marital life. If you are a man and the harambee is her idea, talk her out of it.