Fully loaded! This Kenyan LADY is called MITCHELLE and her figure is on fleek (Juicy PHOTOs)

, , , , , , 05:15

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - Meet Mitchelle, a Kenyan fitness enthusiast who has a body to die for.


Mitchelle is fully loaded from the front to the back.

Ladies, you don’t get such a great body by just sitting and eating pizza.

You have to work out.

Check out the sexy photos of Mitchelle in the next page

Page 1 2
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno