From ICU to being diabetes free in 10 months, Lawyer Mugambi Laibuta (Olez) celebrates and gives advice to those dealing with diabetes (TWEETS)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, News 06:20
Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - Lawyer, Mugambi Laibuta popularly known as Olez on social media, has shared his experience with diabetes and how he has managed to punch this disease from his body.
In a twitter thread, the constitutional lawyer narrates how he collapsed and spent several days in ICU and later HDU while out of the country ten months ago.
He was put on a cocktail of medications after he was diagnosed with diabetes type 2 but 1o months down the line, he’s diabetes free.
Check out his thread below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST