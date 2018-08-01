Former PS LILLIAN OMOLO and the family of ANN NGIRITA now laugh at DPP NOORDIN HAJI’s evidence against them in the NYS scandal

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Suspects in the Sh230 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal have accused the Director of Public Prosecutions of seeking to sneak in new evidence against them.





The 37 suspects, including former Youth and Gender PS, Lillian Omollo, former NYS boss, Richard Ndubai, and the notorious Ngiritas, argued that the prosecution wants the court to help it after realising that it had weak evidence that cannot sustain a trial.





Through their lawyers Stephen Ligunya, Migos Ogamba and Kirathe Wandugi, the suspect told trial magistrate, Douglas Ogoti, that he will be helping the prosecution sanitise its mess by allowing it to produce several vouchers and bank statements said to have been used in making payments from NYS.





“It is because they have realised they have no case and are now asking for more time to recreate the case by introducing new evidence.”





“We cannot allow them to introduce new evidence midstream through the trial after they have realised the others were dead on arrival,” said Ogamba.



