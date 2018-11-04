Former One FM Presenter NAOMI NG’ANG’A goes almost completely NAKED, she got too much sauce.

, 15:20

Sunday, November 4, 2018 - Former One FM presenter, Naomi Ng’ang’a, left men salivating like thirsty hyenas after she flaunted her assets in a bikini.

The sultry talented radio presenter who caused a heated debate online sometime back after she attacked Kenyan men calling them broke and unromantic has too much sauce.

For those men who love well endowed ladies, Naomi’s assets will make you salivate.

See photo.
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
