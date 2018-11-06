Former anchor KAMENE GORO has turned into a socialite, See her flaunt her yummy flesh and succulent boobs (PHOTO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Media News, Photos 08:03
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 - Former Ebru TV anchor, Kamene Goro, who left TV and ventured into radio, has turned into a socialite.
The well endowed media girl stunned her male followers and left them salivating after she posted a photo goofing around in a swimming pool while exposing her yummy flesh and succulent boobs.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST