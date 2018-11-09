FORD KENYA “mheshimiwa” accused of beating a woman for failing to procure abortion – she was carrying his child

Friday November 9, 2018

-A middle aged woman has accused Ford Kenya nominated Bungoma MCA of assaulting her after she declined to get rid of a pregnancy.





Elivina Lusaria, who is a web designer based in Nairobi, claimed Fredrick Musebe beat her up when he found out that she was heavily pregnant with his child.





Theirs, she says, was an open affair, owing to the fact that Musebe is a married man.





Lusaria said that the attack happened at a hotel near the Bungoma Airstrip and has since reported the matter at Bungoma South Police Station.





“Our relationship is an open affair and we often spent in three other hotels in the outskirts of Bungoma town along the Kanduyi–Malaba Road. Musembe stays in my house whenever he is in Nairobi,”Lusaria said.





But Musebe said he knows the woman and they have dated for three weeks only. He said they have never had sexual intercourse with the woman.





“We have dated for three weeks only. I have never spent a night in that hotel, neither have I had a sexual encounter with her. That pregnancy is not mine and we are just friends as I’m a married man,” Musebe said.





He said the woman is trying to extort him by blackmailing him.



