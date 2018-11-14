Flying Squad officers narrate how they cornered quack doctor MUGO wa WAIRIMU after two weeks manhunt.

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - Quack doctor, Mugo wa Wairimu, who has been on the run for two weeks, was arrested by Flying Squad officers on Tuesday night in Gachie, Kiambu County.





Mugo, who is accused of sedating female patients and sexually assaulting them, was smoked out from his hideout in a house that belongs to his cousin.





However, it was not easy tracking the controversial ‘medic’





Flying Squad boss, Musa Yego, revealed that the fake doctor was using 15 SIM cards complicating the manhunt.





He was at one point trailed to Makuyu, Thika, Kiambu and later in Gachie as he kept shifting bases.





“He never used to spend time or the night in one place.”





“He would be in one point and by the time we arrived, he had moved somewhere else,” an officer involved in the arrest said.





Mugo wa Wairimu was transferred to Pangani Police Station and will be arraigned in Court today, Wednesday 14.





He was first arrested in 2015 and charged with various offences linked to operating an illegal clinic in Githurai 44, Nairobi.





Last week, NTV ran an investigative story showing that Mugo wa Wairimu had resumed running an illegal clinic, this time in Kayole.





Flying Squad officers accompanied by the Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board CEO Daniel Yumbia raided the said clinics last week and recovered materials believed to be used in the procurement of abortions.



