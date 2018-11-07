Flying Squad officers are behind MUGO WA WAIRIMU‘s disappearance- DCI GEORGE KINOTI should know this

Wednesday November 7,2018

-National Nurses Association of Kenya chairman , Albert Obengo, has asked the Inspector General of Police , Joseph Boinett and DCI boss, George Kinoti, to fast track the arrest of quack doctor , Mugo Wa Wairimu.





Obengo said Mugo’s action is threat to Kenyans lives. An expose was aired on NTV on Monday where Mugo was shown sedating and raping his clients in some of his clinics in Kayole.





“I don’t understand why this Mugo who is not part of us is still walking free.police should have arrested him immediately the NTV expose video aired.Do they want to arrest him with bloodstains on his hands to have a proof that he is a criminal,” Obengo said.





He said Mugo is not on the nurse’s council list.





“We urge the authorities to take action according to the law because we cannot have quacks operating as doctors and risking lives of Kenyans. Mugo is doing satanic things and according to the law he is not a nurse and his clinic looks like lodging,” Obengo said.





Sources said some Flying Squad officers, who are hunting the quack doctor, are the ones who told him to hide when they were going to arrest him at one of his clinics on Saturday.



