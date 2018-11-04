Fake doctor MUGO WA WAIRIMU in hot soup again, this is why detectives are hunting for him.

Monday, November 5, 2018-The infamous rape doctor Mugo Wa Wairimu is in hot soup again after it emerged that he is running an illegal clinic in Kayole, Nairobi, where he has been procuring abortions.

Mugo Wa Wairimu was arrested in 2015 after Citizen TV carried out an expose where he was seen sedating and raping female patients.

He was arrested and taken to court but his case collapsed for lack of witnesses.

Mugo went underground, deactivated his social media pages where he was vocal and opened more clinics.

He is still operating his clinics and doing illegal stuff.

Flying Squad detectives are hunting for Mugo after they raided one of his clinics in Kayole and arrested two quacks who have been procuring abortions.

They confessed to detectives that the clinic is owned by the infamous quack doctor.

The tools they use to procure abortions were confiscated after the detectives raided the clinic.

NTV’s investigative reporter, Dennis Okari, has done an expose on how Mugo Wa Wairimu is still operating illegal clinics  and here’s a trailer of the expose that will be aired at NTV tonight.


