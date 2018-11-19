Everybody in Dandora fears him - Cop shares PHOTOs of the lethal thug who killed his girlfriend and left her body to rot in the house.

Monday, November 19, 2018 - One of Eastland’s undercover cops has exposed a dangerous criminal in Dandora who killed his girlfriend and left her body rotting in the house.





The lethal thug identified as Mwangi, operates in Dandora and everybody fears him.





He relocated to Huruma after murdering his girlfriend and went back recently after things cooled down.





He has assaulted 3 people so far after coming out of hiding in the sprawling Huruma slums.





Anytime this merciless and dangerous thug is arrested, his family bails him out but the famous Eastland’s under-cover cop identified as Blackest Widow, has told him to count days because he will soon be killed.





Check out the photos of the lethal thug identified as Mwangi.