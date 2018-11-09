ERIC OMONDI reveals juicy details about her baby mama JACQUE MARIBE, hapa Dennis Itumbi lazima atasikia wivu.

, , , , , , 03:52

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Friday, November 9, 2018-Popular comedian, Eric Omondi, has confirmed that he still keeps tabs with his baby mama, Jacque Maribe.

Omondi and Maribe were dating at some point and they have a 4 year old son but their affair went south.

The witty comedian has revealed that he still chats with Maribe and they are great friends despite breaking up.

They met when they were both employees of Radio Africa Group and their friendship grew from there and then they became lovers.

“I met Jacque Maribe when we were both employees at Radio Africa Group, and our friendship grew from there. We even went for a date at Sarit Centre and had some tea. Since then our friendship has been so tight.

Till now we are still friends and every time we tell ourselves that whatever happens, we will still remain friends. I chat her on messages but I will not say if I visited her when she was incarcerated,” Eric Omondi  said during an interview on Radio Jambo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno