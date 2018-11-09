ERIC OMONDI reveals juicy details about her baby mama JACQUE MARIBE, hapa Dennis Itumbi lazima atasikia wivu.

Friday, November 9, 2018

-Popular comedian, Eric Omondi, has confirmed that he still keeps tabs with his baby mama, Jacque Maribe.





Omondi and Maribe were dating at some point and they have a 4 year old son but their affair went south.





The witty comedian has revealed that he still chats with Maribe and they are great friends despite breaking up.





They met when they were both employees of Radio Africa Group and their friendship grew from there and then they became lovers.





“I met Jacque Maribe when we were both employees at Radio Africa Group, and our friendship grew from there. We even went for a date at Sarit Centre and had some tea. Since then our friendship has been so tight.





Till now we are still friends and every time we tell ourselves that whatever happens, we will still remain friends. I chat her on messages but I will not say if I visited her when she was incarcerated,” Eric Omondi said during an interview on Radio Jambo.



