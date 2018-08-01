Equity Bank Jobs in Kenya

Customer Service

Equity Bank is one of the region’s leading Banks whose purpose is to transform the lives and livelihoods of the people of Africa socially and economically by availing them modern, inclusive financial services that maximize their opportunities. With a strong footprint in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and Congo, Equity Bank is now home to more than 12 million customers – the largest customer base in Africa.

Job description

Reporting to the Customer Service Manager, the ideal candidate will be tasked with engaging clients on phone and email, giving advice on Diaspora Banking products and services and assisting clients with transactions from the Equity Bank Online platform, Eazzy-net and from manual transaction requests, assist clients to on-board to Mobile Banking, dispatch ATM’s and PINs to clients.

Responsibilities

· Capturing all queries (including verbal or written) on the bank’s query logging system.

· Resolving customers enquiries at the first instance by using the bank’s systems and escalating to the Customer Service Manager when need arises per set Service Level Agreements.

· Explaining to customers the process flows for all their requests, including timelines and requirements expected from the Bank and Client.

· Explaining the banks procedures, security requirements (such as the requirement to provide sufficient identifying information when carrying out a transaction) as well as services to customers.

· Informing customers of the value of using the Customer Feedback system, on the Oracle Service Cloud.

· Providing adhoc reports, visibility on all call and email transactions made with clients.

· Answering and managing incoming calls.

· Cross-selling and marketing the Bank’s products and services to ensure increased diaspora customer base and increased value per customer.

· Ensuring that high standards of Customer Service are maintained to achieve high retention levels among existing customers.

· Reporting and giving feedback to branch management on levels of customer satisfaction and recurrent issues.

· Escalating issues raised via phone to the relevant teams.

· To support the entire branch network on Diaspora Banking related queries.

· Ensure 100% compliance to the Bank’s policies and Procedures.

Qualifications

· University degree in relevant field

· A minimum of 2 years’ experience in Customer Service function in the Bank.

· Good working knowledge of various IT systems

· Knowledge of Bank’s customer segments, product types, service channels and tariffs.

· Should be of sound knowledge of global business environment, regulations and operations is desirable.

Desired Competencies

· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Excellent planning skills.

· Excellent interpersonal skills.

· Excellent and effective communications skills, both orally and in writing.

· Strong sense of responsibility and urgency.

· Attention to details and ability to identify fraudulent activities.

· Show world class customer service skills on phone, email and verbally.

· Ability to work well with minimum supervision.

· Highly motivated and enthusiastic

· Possess administrative skills, and the ability to work as part of a team.

Internal Auditor

Reporting to the Senior Audit Manager, the role holder will be responsible for ensuring the Bank has effective financial, operational and information systems controls, adequate and effective risk management processes and ensure observance of good corporate governance practices.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensuring routine audits are methodically planned for and executed as per the audit plan;

· Developing programs and work plans for evaluating internal controls and ensuring they meet audit standards and assignment objectives;

· Leading audit teams during field work and in conducting other reviews as assigned;

· Identifying business risks and control weaknesses and recommending appropriate mitigation measures;

· Appraising the soundness, adequacy, application and efficiency of financial, operational and information system controls established to mitigate business risks;

· Ensuring audit issues are discussed and cleared with process owners and their responses including corrective action plans agreed on;

· Preparing timely and complete audit reports in line with audit standards.

· Tracking audit issues to ensure they are addressed within agreed timelines.

Qualifications

· Graduate in either business or IT related studies;

· CPA (K) or ACCA and CISA;

· Minimum three years audit experience in a reputable audit firm or in a commercial bank;

· Excellent report writing, oral communication, logical and analytical skills;

· Excellent working knowledge of computer assisted audit techniques, data analytics and Teammate;

· Team player with good interpersonal skills;

· Open minded with the ability to learn in a dynamic environment, possesses good commercial awareness and knowledge on international best practice standards in financial reporting (IFRS), IIA Standards and corporate governance.