Embattled Migori Governor OKOTH OBADO to spend another night in a cold police cell even as the DPP seeks to detain him for 15 more days

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Beleaguered Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, will spend another night in police custody pending a ruling on whether police will be allowed more time to detain him.





Obado was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Joyce Gandani, on Thursday after his arrest yesterday following the recovery of 8 guns believed to be illegal after police raided on his homes in Migori and Nairobi.





Led by Ms. Catherine Mwaniki, the prosecution sought orders to detain Obado for 15 days to allow them run conclusive investigations before preferring charges against him of possession of firearms and ammunition without valid certificates .





“We are asking for 15 days to allow the officers (including ballistics) to travel to his rural home to thoroughly investigate.”





“We will need time to also find out if the firearms were used in any crimes which might lead to other charges,” argued Ms. Mwaniki.





The ruling will be made on Friday.



