Embattled Governor OKOTH OBADO now pleads for prayer! RAILA ODINGA’s crocodiles want to swallow me alive! He is the one after me

Sunday November 11, 2018 - Besieged Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, once again came forth to ask members of the public to intensify their prayers for him.





Speaking on Saturday in the company of Deputy President William Ruto, troubled Obado said that he had read mischief from some people who he expressed fears wanted to toss him right in the mouths of fierce crocodiles.





Among the people Obado said do not mean well for him is ODM leader, Raila Odinga, with his so called ‘crocodiles’.





"I want you to pray for me...all the religious leaders present in this place I want you to regularize and intensify your prayers for me so that this crocodile does not get a chance to devour me," said Obado.





The first time Obado pleaded for prayers was last month after being freed from Industrial Area Remand Prison where he was being held following the murder of his lover, Sharon Otieno.



